1/1
Lizzie Mae Morgan
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lizzie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lizzie Mae Morgan passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by her granddaughters. She was born on January 3, 1937 in Braggs, AL to the late Walter and Rosie Roberson. She was the youngest of 5 children in which all preceded her in death. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Richard Morgan, Sr. and to this union 5 children were born- Rosie Zell, Earnest, Pauline, Arthur Lee, and Richard Earl; she also had a step-son, Richard, Jr., who preceded her in death.

She accepted Christ at a young age when she joined Salem Baptist Church of Braggs, AL. Later she moved her membership to Second Baptist Church of Georgiana, AL. She was also an Eastern Star member.

Lizzie Mae leaves her memories to be cherished by her 5 children- Rosie Zell Roberson, Pauline Morgan, Arthur Lee Morgan, and Richard Earl Morgan all of Georgiana, AL and Ernest Morgan of Birmingham, AL; 7 grandchildren- DeCarlo (Tiffany) Roberson, Reginald (Moneattie) Savage, Lizzie (LaDon) Payne, Joshua ¨Joshaboy¨Morgan, Yketa (Derrick) Kendrick, Ernest ¨E.J.¨McKee, and Tradarius ¨T.C.¨Banks; 15 great-grands- Tadarius ¨Tee¨, Makia, Brya, Braelyn, Cobie, Kiriya, Cari, Mari, Cameron, Jayceon, MeMe, Monie, Asia, Rabbit, and Neshia; 2 great-great grands- Danyell and Kobe; 2 nephews, David Lee Dixon and Walter Roberson; a host of cousins, and special friends, Betty Lou Thompson and Willie Mae Blackmon. She will forever be remembered and in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Georgiana Memorial Funeral Home from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Georgiana Memorial Funeral Home
339 Hwy 31 S
Georgiana, AL 36033
(334) 376-9284
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Georgiana Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved