Lizzie Mae Morgan passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by her granddaughters. She was born on January 3, 1937 in Braggs, AL to the late Walter and Rosie Roberson. She was the youngest of 5 children in which all preceded her in death. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Richard Morgan, Sr. and to this union 5 children were born- Rosie Zell, Earnest, Pauline, Arthur Lee, and Richard Earl; she also had a step-son, Richard, Jr., who preceded her in death.



She accepted Christ at a young age when she joined Salem Baptist Church of Braggs, AL. Later she moved her membership to Second Baptist Church of Georgiana, AL. She was also an Eastern Star member.



Lizzie Mae leaves her memories to be cherished by her 5 children- Rosie Zell Roberson, Pauline Morgan, Arthur Lee Morgan, and Richard Earl Morgan all of Georgiana, AL and Ernest Morgan of Birmingham, AL; 7 grandchildren- DeCarlo (Tiffany) Roberson, Reginald (Moneattie) Savage, Lizzie (LaDon) Payne, Joshua ¨Joshaboy¨Morgan, Yketa (Derrick) Kendrick, Ernest ¨E.J.¨McKee, and Tradarius ¨T.C.¨Banks; 15 great-grands- Tadarius ¨Tee¨, Makia, Brya, Braelyn, Cobie, Kiriya, Cari, Mari, Cameron, Jayceon, MeMe, Monie, Asia, Rabbit, and Neshia; 2 great-great grands- Danyell and Kobe; 2 nephews, David Lee Dixon and Walter Roberson; a host of cousins, and special friends, Betty Lou Thompson and Willie Mae Blackmon. She will forever be remembered and in our hearts.





