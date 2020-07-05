1/1
Lloyd Wayne Hyde
1949 - 2020
Lloyd W. Hyde

Age 70, of McMurray, formerly of Bethel Park, after a 10-year battle with Chronic Lymphatic Lymphoma passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Lloyd was the beloved husband of 28 years to Susan (Salsgiver) Hyde; loving father of Travis (Janelle) Kelly, Stacy Schmitz, Rebecca Hyde Slade, Daniel Hyde, and Josh Hyde; loving Pee Paw of Gwendolyn and James Kelly, and Tyler, Carson, Brady, Nathan, and Gavin Slade; brother of Lois Jane Conklin and Carolyn Peters; uncle of Christopher (Leslie) Peters, and DJ (Sarah) Patterson.

Lloyd was owner of Service Master by Metro, previously known as Metro Restoration. He will be missed by his weekend community at Mountain Pines.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Tuesday 6-8 p.m., and Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday at a time TBD at Beinhauer Funeral Home Chapel. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering to ensure everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
JUL
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
JUL
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
JUL
9
Funeral service
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
