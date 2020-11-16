1/
Lois J. Franz
1940 - 2020
Lois J. Franz, Age 80, of Overbrook, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Franz Sr.; Loving Mother of Edward Franz Jr., Marlene (Paul) Pisarcik, Michael Franz, Elaine (William) Weisenfeld and the late Nadine Franz; Proud grandmother of Daniel, Sarah, Amanda, and Racheal Pisarcik, William, Chelsea, and Bradley Wiesenfeld, Justin Gorman and Bernice Kerber; Cherished great-grandmother to Bryn, Uriah, Chloe, Mya, Beau, Liam, Brier, William, Justin Jr. and Katie. Daughter of the late Katherine and John Harley; She is also survived by a host of friends and neighbors. Lois was a devoted, loving and caring Mother, Grandmother and great-grandmother. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Services are Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude (stjude.org).

Published in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
