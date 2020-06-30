Lois M. Pepper

Age 90 of Sun Prairie, WI, passed away on June 23, 2020. Born on September 28, 1929 she was the daughter of John and Minnie (Spence) Deakin and the wife of the late Arthur Pepper. Lois was born and raised in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania where she attended Munhall High School. Following her graduation in 1947, she went to work for the Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph newspaper as a secretary to the Women's Page editor. During her seven years at the Sun-Telly, she was frequently featured in the pages of the paper, whether as a test subject for a diet program, posing with a circus clown, or being given the glamor treatment by legendary Hollywood makeup artist Frank Westomore.



Lois was an active congregant of the Frist Methodist Church of Homestead and later the Homestead Park United Methodist Church, and an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Following her marriage to Arthur in 1953, she settled down in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Lincoln Place where she lived for most of her life. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed decorating her house in country-style décor and furnishings. She enjoyed activities such as knitting and crocheting, bowling, playing bingo with friends, riding rollercoasters with her kids, and family vacations to locations that included Colorado, Niagara Falls, southern Florida, and Walt Disney World. In later years, she became a passionate collector of Santa Claus statues and figurines. Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her greatest joy in life was to simply spend time with her family.



Lois is survived by her children, Arthur (Melody) Pepper, Jr., Richard (Ann) Pepper, Jeffrey (Alane) Pepper and Kimberly (Jim) Mott; sister, Naomi Alexander; brother, John (Jack) Deakin; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, Lois was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Robert Deakin.



Family and friends will be received Wednesday, July 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 445 Beatty Road Monroeville (412) 856-4747, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

