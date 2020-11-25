1/1
Lois R. Jackson
1935 - 2020
Lois R. Jackson, 85, of Jeannette, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at William Penn Care Center. She was born September 14, 1935 in Baltimore, MD, and was raised by her loving late grandparents, Arthur and Edith Willis. In addition to her grandparents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 66 years, John E. Jackson; two brothers Charles (Margie) Willis and Harry (Vivian) Willis. Lois was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville. Prior to retirement, she was an assistant manager for Southwest national Bank. Lois is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Frank) Lodovico and Lori (Bernie) Jackson; three grandchildren, Frank (Amy) Lodovico Jr., Jami (Justin) Radabaugh and Jon (Jenna) Lodovico; eight great-grandchildren, Evyn, Ethan, Niko, Eva, Avonlei, Londyn, Kaden and Avianna; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Hart Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
