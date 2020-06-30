Lorena J. (Purdy) Kearney
1937 - 2020
Lorena J. (Purdy) Kearney of Carver formerly of Norwell passed away June 26, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph E. Kearney. She is survived by her son Jared G. and his husband Erik Christiaen of London, Sister, Elizabeth Purdy of Holland MA, and the late Randolph S. Purdy of Annapolis and his wife Claire of MD. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman on Thursday July 2 nd 3-5 pm.

A funeral Service will follow at 5 pm in the funeral home.

Interment will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Tuesday July 7 th at 1:15 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
05:00 PM
MacKinnon Funeral Home
JUL
7
Interment
01:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
