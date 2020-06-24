Ms. Loretta Rasmussen, age 78, passed away on June 22, 2020.



Loretta was born in Seattle, WA on January 17, 1942, to Robert Welch, Jr. and Alice Welch. Loretta was preceded in death by Judy Welch-Guenther (Sister), Robert G. Welch, Jr. (Father), Alice Welch (Mother), Ricky Rasmussen (Son),



Loretta leaves behind her daughter, Terry (Cofer) Adamo); niece Cindie (Guenther) Gillson; Nephew Jimmy Guenther; her grandson, Rafael Najera (Cofer) and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Orlando. She also leaves behind several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.



In line with Loretta's wishes, there will not be a funeral.



Loretta's favorite charity was the ASPCA or The Seattle Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store