Loretta Ann Rasmussen
1942 - 2020
Ms. Loretta Rasmussen, age 78, passed away on June 22, 2020.

Loretta was born in Seattle, WA on January 17, 1942, to Robert Welch, Jr. and Alice Welch. Loretta was preceded in death by Judy Welch-Guenther (Sister), Robert G. Welch, Jr. (Father), Alice Welch (Mother), Ricky Rasmussen (Son),

Loretta leaves behind her daughter, Terry (Cofer) Adamo); niece Cindie (Guenther) Gillson; Nephew Jimmy Guenther; her grandson, Rafael Najera (Cofer) and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Orlando. She also leaves behind several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

In line with Loretta's wishes, there will not be a funeral.

Loretta's favorite charity was the ASPCA or The Seattle Humane Society.

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
