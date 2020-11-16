1/
Loretta M. Hodeck
1931 - 2020
Of North Braddock, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Anna (Hrisko) Hodeck.

Loving sister of the late Leo F. Hodeck.

Loretta is survived by many dear cousins.

Loretta worked for many years as a receptionist at U.S. Steel. She was a dedicated and active member of Good Shepherd Church in Braddock.

Friends welcome Wednesday from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Loretta will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
