Of North Braddock, age 89, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Anna (Hrisko) Hodeck.



Loving sister of the late Leo F. Hodeck.



Loretta is survived by many dear cousins.



Loretta worked for many years as a receptionist at U.S. Steel. She was a dedicated and active member of Good Shepherd Church in Braddock.



Friends welcome Wednesday from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.



Loretta will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.





