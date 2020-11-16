STERLING/LANCASTER – Lori G. Wells, 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Born in Clinton and raised in Lancaster, Lori attended Lancaster schools and graduated from Nashoba Valley High School and later received an associate's degree from Becker College. She enjoyed studying the law and worked as a paralegal for David Hoyt, Esq. for many years.



She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Brandy T. Plaisance and her husband, Joseph; her parents, Ronald L. and Shirley M. (Arseneualt) Wells of Lancaster; a sister, Jodi M. Johnson of Lancaster; and her loving grandson, Brandon M. Demers.

