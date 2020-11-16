1/1
Lori G. Wells
1960 - 2020
STERLING/LANCASTER – Lori G. Wells, 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Born in Clinton and raised in Lancaster, Lori attended Lancaster schools and graduated from Nashoba Valley High School and later received an associate's degree from Becker College. She enjoyed studying the law and worked as a paralegal for David Hoyt, Esq. for many years.

She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Brandy T. Plaisance and her husband, Joseph; her parents, Ronald L. and Shirley M. (Arseneualt) Wells of Lancaster; a sister, Jodi M. Johnson of Lancaster; and her loving grandson, Brandon M. Demers.

Published in Miles Funeral Home from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
