Lorraine C. Karenbauer, age 85, of Herman, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Born in Butler on February 7, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Colette Convery Penrod.



Lorraine worked at Jo-De Enterprises and she belonged to the Herman Volunteer Fire Company.



She was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Herman.



She is survived by three children, David Karenbauer and Claudene Bopp, of Herman, Theresa Spohn and her husband, Michael, of Butler, and Donna Carben and her husband, Jerald, of Butler; nine grandchildren, Cathy Karenbauer, Andrew Graham, Jericho Carben, Courtney Carben, Tiffany Ferry, Samantha Ferry, Erica Hilliard, Troy Dupe, and Steven Pyler; eight great-grandchildren, Colban, Nevaeh, Zaine, Maranna, Ana, Xavier, Kendyl, and Braxton; and a number of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine D. Karenbauer, who passed away February 24, 2001; two sons, Joseph Karenbauer and Timothy Karenbauer; four brothers, Harry Penrod, Kenneth Penrod, Gary Penrod and Donald Penrod; and two sisters, Jeannine Bruno and Virginia Southworth.



Friends will be received in the Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler, on Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. from Saint Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler.



Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask in the funeral home, church, and at the cemetery and maintain social distancing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store