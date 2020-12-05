Louie Ruben Bustillo, Sr, 86, entered into eternal rest 11/27/20, surrounded by loving family.
He was a Phoenix native, he graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School and went on to get his degree from Arizona Teacher's College, now known as Arizona State University.
He owned Chico's Restaurant in Tempe, AZ for 17 years. Louie was at his best with customers, teaching his children that customer service builds lasting relationships. When he sold the restaurant, he tried retirement but found it was not for him and worked for the State of Arizona in the office of post-secondary education.
Louie will be remembered as a great man, seeing the good in others and teaching others to see that good too. He was larger than life for many, exemplified by his beautiful smile, ready laugh and words of wisdom. His grandchildren will always remember and cherish the special nick names he devised for each one of them. He embraced his growing family with open arms, a big heart and signature smile. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by wife Margaret Laguna Bustillo, and ex-wife Lucy Bustillo. He is survived by his nine children: Alice(Jerry), Louie Jr., Kathryn(Michael Sr.), Vincent(Karen), Victoria(Steven), Daniel, Matthew, Steven(Anna) and James(Alicia), 22 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Louie's family and loved ones extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Hospice at Home of Arizona, who treated Louie and his family with great care and compassion.
In consideration of the health and safety of others, all services will be private. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a future date once it is safe for those who wish to honor Louie to come together in person.
The service will be live streamed on the Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live/.
The Rosary will be viewable on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM and the Funeral Mass will be viewable on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM.