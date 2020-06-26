Recently of Latrobe, formerly of Turtle Creek, age 53, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after valiantly and relentlessly battling cancer.



Beloved fiancé' of Sandi L. (Sokolowski) Montemurro.



Loving father of Hailey Sanoske and Aidan McFadden.



Stepfather of Amanda Amore, Brandon Bill (Violett Bozurick) and Alex Montemurro.



Dear grandfather of Ariel and Elena Bill.



Louie practiced diligence as a youth as he never missed a day of school. That quality continued through life as he never missed a day of work either, and began each workday with a smile. He was proud of his work as a steelworker with USSteel Edgar Thomson plant in Braddock. But above all, he enjoyed being with his family, providing for them, and dirt biking with Aidan.



There will not be a viewing or visitation.



The family is planning a memorial gathering and commemoration for the future.



Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store