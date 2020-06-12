This was such a shock to me and Dave and I are very sad. Perhaps we should have expected it. Louise was such a dear sweetheart! Always a smile on her face, God bless her! We are so sorry for Karl, Kevin and the family...so hard since Lisa's Mom, our other friend, died last year too. So hard to take a double whammy like that and such beautiful, wonderful matriarchs. I know that they will be dearly missed. We surely enjoyed the times we spent with Karl and Louise at St. Ambrogio Club and Festa Italiana and out and about and have fond memories of the Angle Inn of course. Louise was good friends with my cousin Mary Ann Mueller. She will be missed by many people. I will always remember these two beautiful Moms in your family Lisa and Kevin...may God give you peace at this sad time. Our prayers are with you Karl and your family. Know that we grieve with you. May she rest in peace with the angels.

Valeri DeCastris

Friend