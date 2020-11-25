Louise K. Reynolds passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 94.
Born in Kirksville, Missouri, where both of her parents attended osteopathy college, Louise spent most of her childhood years in Greeley, Colorado. Always a good student, she graduated from Greeley High School in 1943 at the age of 16. She enjoyed many family outings in Colorado's mountains these activities included ice skating, hiking, and picnicking.
Louise graduated from Colorado State College of Education (now UNC) with degrees in Modern Foreign Languages and Business Education. She was an avid choral singer both in school and at the Methodist Church.
In 1946, Louise married her childhood sweetheart, Stan Reynolds, and the two of them spent a wonderful 63 years together before his death in 2009. They moved to Albuquerque in 1949, when Stan took a position with Sandia Corporation. Three sons were born to them, and when the youngest entered grade school, Louise took a position as a legal secretary with a two-man law firm, Poole & Poole, and spent a rewarding career of twenty-nine years there, helping it grow into Poole, Tinnin & Martin, a firm employing over thirty attorneys.
Even with three boys to raise, Louise and Stan regularly took time together to square dance and play bridge. They were active members of the First Presbyterian Church since 1953, singing in choir and participating in many church functions. They spent their retirement years traveling and visiting their children and grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband, R. Stanton Reynolds; and her parents, E.E. and Ruth Keena. She is survived by her sister, Edith Boulter; her children, Dean Reynolds (Susan, d. 2014), Gary Reynolds (Cheri), and David Reynolds (Michele); and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Following cremation, Louise will join Stan, a World War II veteran, to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held when groups are again able to meet safely. Donations in Louise's memory may be made to your favorite charity
.