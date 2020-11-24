1/1
Loy Duane Satterthwaite
1955 - 2020
Loy Duane Satterthwaite, 65, passed away on November 22, 2020, at home.

He was born January 12, 1955, to Duane and Alicia Satterthwaite in Ogden, Utah. Loy graduated from Ben Lomond High.

He married JoAnn Bennett on May 17, 1973.

Loy passed away doing what he loved, tinkering in the garage.

He was a member of the Elks for 35 years and was proud to be the first Exalted Ruler of Golden Spike Lodge (#719).

He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, exploring nature on his ATV, and playing pool.

Loy was a self-employed general contractor for more than 40 years. He took great pride in his work. "If papa couldn't fix it, nobody could."

Loy was fortunate to have many friends that he considered family. "Family was his everything"

Loy is survived by the love of his life JoAnn, daughters Nichole Hammon (Scott), Tina Taurone (Mike), beloved nephew Troy (Michelle), his mother Alicia, brother Craig (Sandi) and sisters Lisa (Mike), and RaShele (Dave). Five grandchildren; Jake, Erica, Samantha, Sam, and Rayce, and one great-grandchild Addison.

He is preceded in death by his father Duane, sister VaLee, brothers Lane and Kerry.

A private service will be performed by the Elks Lodge.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
