Loyd L. (Shorty) Tidwell died at the age of 86 on November 10, 2020 surrounded by the love of his sweet wife and family.



He was born on December 13, 1933 in Bonita, Utah to Elmer Tidwell and Minerva J. Swett. He grew up in Wyoming and in Utah and graduated from Davis High School. Dad worked for the U.S. Forest Service for several years and the Army National Guard for 11 ½ years. He was a skilled welder who worked on many oil refineries, gas stations, pipelines, the Maverick Center, and the Flaming Gorge Dam. He was also self-employed and worked all over the western states on many construction projects. He loved to work with his hands.



He married his sweetheart Gladys Neil on September 18, 1953 and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple for time and eternity.



Loyd and Gladys enjoyed traveling with family and friends and remember many trips to Flaming Gorge and Yuma with them. He also loved camping, outdoor sports and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to show friends his trophy bull elk that hung on his wall in the home. He served as a scoutmaster for many years and loved the association with the young men. He was proud when each of them received their Eagle Scout Awards. He was also proud when his sons and grandson also received their Eagle Awards and served LDS missions. He loved to tell stories and jokes and make us all laugh!



He is preceded in death by his father, mother, 3 brothers and one sister. Survived by his wife, son Lyn L. Tidwell (Jennifer) of Centerville, Utah, daughter Connie White (David) of Syracuse, Utah, son Larry L. Tidwell of Daejeon, South Korea, and Layne Neil Tidwell (Robert Johnson) of Coral Gables, Florida. He is also survived by granddaughters, Sherri Jamieson, Mindy Arnspiger, Staci Lambert, Lyndsay Hadlock and grandsons Rusty Tidwell and Lonnie Tidwell, 15 sweet great grandkids, and his tiny little dog with a signature tail.



Interment will be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, with a private family viewing prior to the graveside services.



The family would like to thank the administration and staff of the Fairfield Village in Layton and Maddison Johnson with Inspiration Hospice for their care and concern of our dad and mom during this difficult time for them.



Flowers and condolences can be sent to Fairfield Village 1205 N. Fairfield Road, #4111 Layton, Utah 84041.



