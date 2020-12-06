Luisito "Sito" Doquilo Dalit, 56, died peacefully on November 13, 2020, next to his wife Estelita Dalit, after 7 years of a courageous battle with cancer. Sito was born on March 15, 1964 to the late Teodoro & Maria Dalit. At the age of 15, he migrated to Seattle, WA with his Mother and siblings. Sito loved the outdoors and was a frequent fisher at Alki Beach & Dashpoint Park. He is survived by his wife, Estelita, son, Peter, along with 7 brothers, 2 sisters, 11 nieces & nephews, and 9 grandnieces & grandnephews. Private family services will be held. Please share your memories of Sito by signing his online guest book.





