Lydia Ann (Lazzeri) DeFilippo
Age 87, of Friendship Village, Upper St Clair, on June 30, 2020. Lydia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Martin J. DeFilippo in 2011. Lydia and Marty were happily married for 47 years and parishioners of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish in Greentree, where they raised their family.
Lydia was the loving daughter of the late Rino and Mary Lazzeri of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Arthur (wife Beverly survives) Lazzeri, and Norma (husband Ed survives) Sculac. After graduating from Aliquippa High School and secretarial school, Lydia worked for the American Bridge Steel Company and Carnegie Mellon University.
She was the beloved mother of Anna Marie (Michael) Rhad, Joseph (Christine) DeFilippo and Gina (Joseph) D'Amico; loving grandmother of Anthony and Angelo Rhad, Gabriella and Sabrina DeFilippo and Domenick, Christopher and Francesco D'Amico. Lydia was aunt and great-aunt to many and enjoyed a special relationship with her niece Valerie Sculac of Atlanta, GA.
Most of all, Lydia enjoyed her time with Marty, her children and grandchildren. They were both blessed with large families and many happy memories of holiday parties, birthdays and special occasions. Lydia enjoyed reading, tennis, horse racing, traveling, and cooking for her family. Her love and compassion will be greatly missed by her many loved ones and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Capistran Catholic Church, and interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Both will be private.
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the care and dedication of the Friendship Village Health Center Staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Association for the Blind (https://www.pablind.org/
).