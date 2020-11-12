Lynn Tarleton Ritchie was born in Rexburg, Idaho of Sunday, May 13, 1934, to George Wendel & Fern Ritchie. Lynn passed peacefully, surrounded by family, at the home of his son Marshall, on November 4, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, his home for 65 years. He celebrated his 86th birthday the previous May.



After graduating from Rick's College with a bachelor's degree, Lynn was sealed to Joan Evans for time and all Eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith was the foundation for a life of service in the church and dedication to his family and friends.



The search for a job brought the young and energetic couple to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1955 – by way of the four corners area, south to Gallup and east to Albuquerque. The contrast between the lush green landscape of Idaho and the vast, arid, desert southwest, led his trusting new bride to exclaim, "It's so brown – where are you taking me!" Story has it that there were a few tears shed. With the promise that employment at Sandia Labs was temporary, they settled into a busy and fulfilling life which included loving and cherishing five children, rich holiday traditions illuminated by luminarias, and an acquired love of all thing's green chili. They were hooked on the culture, climate, and vastness of the blue New Mexico skies – with the continuous injection of vitamin D, Albuquerque became their home.



Lynn worked at Sandia Labs until 1996. While in their employ he continued his education, obtaining two master's degrees from UNM (one in mathematics and another in computer programming). It was done part time and the endeavor lasted 18 years. His love of education, learning, and people led him to teach science and math to elementary students once a week, and night classes at University of Albuquerque. Upon retirement from Sandia Labs he obtained a teaching certificate and continued teaching full time for a number of years. His life of teaching and mentoring was magnified in selfless church service. Opportunities while employed at the Labs enabled him to spend extended periods in England and Korea with his eternal companion and children. He was dedicated to his work, but his family came first.



Lynn is survived by his sisters, Elaine Holloway and Diane Nelson, who reside in the Rexburg Idaho vicinity. His children are Paul Ritchie and Marshall Ritchie of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Wendy Brown of T or C, New Mexico, Kent Ritchie of Denver, Colorado and Karen Ritchie who resides in Provo, Utah. Lynn is loved, honored, and forever remembered, by 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.



Services for Lynn Ritchie will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Sugar Cemetery, 1095 N 16th E, Sugar City, Idaho.

