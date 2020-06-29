Formerly of Dormont and McKeesport, age 56, died on Friday, June 26, 2020.



Beloved daughter of Dorothy (Kocan) Christman of Elizabeth Twp. and the late Kurt E. Christman, Sr.



Sister of Kurt E. (Carol) Christman, Jr. of Turtle Creek, Jeffrey Christman of Baldwin and David (Denise) Christman of Elizabeth Twp.



Lynne is also survived by nieces and nephews.



Lynne was deeply loved by her family and will be missed.



Friends are welcome on Thursday from 4-6pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a prayer service will be held at 6pm.



Lynne will be laid to rest privately in Calvary Cemetery.

