M. Younus Samadi passed peacefully in his home on, Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by family.
Younus was born in Kandahar, Afghanistan in 1952 to Haji Ismail and Nadera Saleh. He first came to the United States in 1969 as an international exchange student through the American Field Service (AFS). There he lived with the Olmstead family and attended the Albuquerque Academy where he shared his culture, stories, and love for soccer.
He then returned home to Afghanistan to serve in the military and continue studies. He was awarded a scholarship to the Mahatma Phule Agricultural College in Pune, India where he studied soil science. After getting his degree in horticulture, he went back in 1977, to serve his country and work for U.S. Embassy in Kabul. It was in Pune where he met his wife, Vijaya Kadam Samadi; and they married, welcomed their first child, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1980s.
He is survived by his wife and three daughters, Kareema, Kaveeta, and Kaamela.
Younus Samadi (aka Aghakhoord), was a loving and caring father that will be remembered for his warm smile, sense of humor, and honest character.
He will be laid to rest in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the presence of his brothers, Arif and Asef Samadi, along with their families.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (MST) on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation (arborday.org
) to honor his passion for agriculture by planting trees in his memory. Cards can be sent to 4256 Mayflower Blvd, Columbus, OH 43213.
Services:
November 12, 2020; 12:00 p.m. (MST)
The Islamic Center of New Mexico
1100 Yale Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106