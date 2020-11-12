1/1
M. Younus Samadi
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Younus Samadi passed peacefully in his home on, Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by family.


Younus was born in Kandahar, Afghanistan in 1952 to Haji Ismail and Nadera Saleh. He first came to the United States in 1969 as an international exchange student through the American Field Service (AFS). There he lived with the Olmstead family and attended the Albuquerque Academy where he shared his culture, stories, and love for soccer.
He then returned home to Afghanistan to serve in the military and continue studies. He was awarded a scholarship to the Mahatma Phule Agricultural College in Pune, India where he studied soil science. After getting his degree in horticulture, he went back in 1977, to serve his country and work for U.S. Embassy in Kabul. It was in Pune where he met his wife, Vijaya Kadam Samadi; and they married, welcomed their first child, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1980s.


He is survived by his wife and three daughters, Kareema, Kaveeta, and Kaamela.


Younus Samadi (aka Aghakhoord), was a loving and caring father that will be remembered for his warm smile, sense of humor, and honest character.
He will be laid to rest in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the presence of his brothers, Arif and Asef Samadi, along with their families.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (MST) on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico.


In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation (arborday.org) to honor his passion for agriculture by planting trees in his memory. Cards can be sent to 4256 Mayflower Blvd, Columbus, OH 43213.

Services:

November 12, 2020; 12:00 p.m. (MST)
The Islamic Center of New Mexico
1100 Yale Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
12:00 PM
The Islamic Center of New Mexico
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved