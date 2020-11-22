1/1
Madeline Elise (MacDaniel) Cauthorn
1941 - 2020
Mrs. Madeline Elise " Leesi" MacDaniel Cauthorn, formerly of Red House, West Virginia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Preston House in Charlotte after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

No services are planned at this time.

Leesi was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Judge H. Kemp MacDaniel and Madeline Leitz MacDaniel. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years William "Bill" Cauthorn, Jr.

Leesi was an English professor at Marshall University in Huntington, WVa. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, her beloved pets but mostly she loved her grandchildren.

Leesi is survived by daughters, Jennifer Koob of Concord, NC, Julianna Mays of Philadelphia, TN, and Valerie Kolb of Cross Lanes, WVa; grandchildren, Mason Koob, Fallon Koob, Paige Miller, Kemp Miller, Megan Miller, Ariel Orellana, Max Kolb, Keegan Kolb; and a great-grandson, Sutton Kolb; sisters, Dyane MacDaniel-Brandt of Ridgefield, CT, Pam M. Goodman of Ocean City, MD and Kathy MacDaniel of Denver, CO; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Published in Wilkinson Funeral Home from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
