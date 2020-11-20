1/1
Magda Brum
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Magda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Magda Brum, age 94, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, November 16, 2020. She entered this world on September 23, 1926, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, born to Octavio and Dea Telles de Freitas. Magda was preceded in death by her husband, Jairo Brum, and her son, Octavio Telles de Freitas Brum. She is survived by her daughter, Magda Brum Schaaf; son-in-law, Thomas Schaaf; grandson, Raphael Schaaf; granddaughter, Bruna Wynne and husband Thomas, all of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Vera Ludwig, and many other relatives and friends in Brazil.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Westside from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Westside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved