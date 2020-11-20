Magda Brum, age 94, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, November 16, 2020. She entered this world on September 23, 1926, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, born to Octavio and Dea Telles de Freitas. Magda was preceded in death by her husband, Jairo Brum, and her son, Octavio Telles de Freitas Brum. She is survived by her daughter, Magda Brum Schaaf; son-in-law, Thomas Schaaf; grandson, Raphael Schaaf; granddaughter, Bruna Wynne and husband Thomas, all of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Vera Ludwig, and many other relatives and friends in Brazil.





