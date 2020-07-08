Manjit "Manny" Singh Khara, 72, of Harrison City, died on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1948 in the village of Jaboka, Punjab, India to the late Sham Singh Khara and Narinder Kaur Nakai Khara. In his youth, Manjit loved playing soccer and field hockey. He earned a Bachelor of Science decree from the Government College in Chandigarh, India. Manjit came to the U.S. in 1971 with $7.00 in his pocket and not knowing a word of English. He went to refrigeration school, however his business career started when he got a job as a busboy at King's Family Restaurants. He worked his way up from a busboy to district manager of King's Family Restaurants through his employ of over 25 years. In 2002, Manjit purchased his first Subway franchise, which led to him currently owning and operating several area franchises. He was a member and Trustee of Tri-State Sikh Cultural Society in Monroeville. There was nothing more important to him than kids and his family. Manjit is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Kirandeep Kaur Randhawa Khara; Brother, Daljit Singh (Rajinder Kaur) Khara; sister, Kamal Kaur (Sohan Singh) Chaudhary; son, Sanjit Singh (Carolyn Beam) Khara; daughter, Harpreet (Matthew) Oslosky; cherished grandchildren, Alisha Beam and Gia Beam Khara, and Jimmy, Ava, Emilie, and Danny Oslosky; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harjit Singh (surviving Baljit Kaur) Khara. Friends will be received Friday, July 10 from 12-2 & 5-7 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that face masks are required. Private family services will be held Saturday, July 11. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the ALS Association Western PA Chapter by visiting www.cure4als.org