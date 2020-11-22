Manuel Sanchez



1947 ~ 2020







LAYTON - Manuel Sanchez, 73, passed away Thursday November 19, 2020 at The Terrace at Mt. Ogden. He was born July 7, 1947 in Blanca, Colorado to Juan and Mary (Valdez) Sanchez. His family moved to Layton in 1950. He was a graduate of Clearfield High School. Manuel worked hard as a machinist in landing gear at HAFB and retired at the age of 55.



Manny always had music playing and loved listening to oldies that included Johnny Cash. He cheered for the Raiders football and loved being outside in the sun for fishing, golfing or just joyriding up the canyon. He had a big heart with a lot of friends and enjoyed helping others when he could.



Manuel married Sallie Aragon they later divorced.



Surviving are their two children, Son, Michael (Lindsay) Sanchez, daughter Teri (Tim) Aguilar. 9 grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Also surviving, sisters, Alice (Soloman) Rodriguez, Irene (Arthur), Yanez, Belma Martinez, Pearl (Tommy) Solorio. brother Sam Sanchez, and twin brother Tony Sanchez. Preceded in death by his parents , sister Mable Samora, brothers Alfred and John (Geri) Sanchez and many nieces and nephews.



Dad you will be forever missed by all. Love You More.



A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Sunday from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton Utah. A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m.



A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 S. State Street, Clearfield, Utah.



Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn by all those who attend visitation and Funeral Mass.



Services will be live-streamed by going to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church face book page.





