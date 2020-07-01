Marcelina M. Fields, 99, of Des Moines, Washington passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Wesley Homes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She would have been 100 years old short twenty-two days. She was born July 17, 1920, the daughter of Mauricio and Filomena (Caoili) Magpale and widower of William L. Fields.



Marcelina was a business woman, beautician, and owner of Mademoiselle Beauty Parlor and Gigi Sari-Sari Store and Restaurant. Her other businesses include rental properties and fishing boats. She loved hosting parties, taking family picnics, swimming, dancing and singing. She was always there for her family and friends. She devoted her life raising her two granddaughters.



In February 1984, Marcelina arrived to Seattle, Washington with one of her granddaughters to reunite with her only daughter and three granddaughters. She was so happy our family was together again. She made every moment count and lived her life to the fullest.



Marcelina was the matriarch of the family, survived by her sisters, Fely Roberts and Melchora Gesmundo and brother, Bergonio Magpale. Leaving behind her daughter, Estelita Hanberg; her seven grandchildren, Machell and Rufo Ballena; Gretel and Oscar Patoc; MaryAnn and Neil Johnson; and Lisa Morgan. She also left behind eleven great grandchildren, Timothy, Victoria, Veronica, Valarie Ballena; Jeremy and Cara Patoc; Rendi and Jadyn Johnson; Steven and Sarah Fajarillo; and Tyler Morgan and two great grandchildren, Leah Ballena and Lincoln Ozuna. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Kevin Patoc.



The funeral service for Marcelina will be held on Friday, July 3rd at noon at Bonney Watson Funeral Home in SeaTac, WA. Viewing hours are Thursday, July 2nd from 4:00-8:00 PM and Friday, July 3rd from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store