1/1
Marcelina M. Fields
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcelina M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcelina M. Fields, 99, of Des Moines, Washington passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Wesley Homes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She would have been 100 years old short twenty-two days. She was born July 17, 1920, the daughter of Mauricio and Filomena (Caoili) Magpale and widower of William L. Fields.

Marcelina was a business woman, beautician, and owner of Mademoiselle Beauty Parlor and Gigi Sari-Sari Store and Restaurant. Her other businesses include rental properties and fishing boats. She loved hosting parties, taking family picnics, swimming, dancing and singing. She was always there for her family and friends. She devoted her life raising her two granddaughters.

In February 1984, Marcelina arrived to Seattle, Washington with one of her granddaughters to reunite with her only daughter and three granddaughters. She was so happy our family was together again. She made every moment count and lived her life to the fullest.

Marcelina was the matriarch of the family, survived by her sisters, Fely Roberts and Melchora Gesmundo and brother, Bergonio Magpale. Leaving behind her daughter, Estelita Hanberg; her seven grandchildren, Machell and Rufo Ballena; Gretel and Oscar Patoc; MaryAnn and Neil Johnson; and Lisa Morgan. She also left behind eleven great grandchildren, Timothy, Victoria, Veronica, Valarie Ballena; Jeremy and Cara Patoc; Rendi and Jadyn Johnson; Steven and Sarah Fajarillo; and Tyler Morgan and two great grandchildren, Leah Ballena and Lincoln Ozuna. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Kevin Patoc.

The funeral service for Marcelina will be held on Friday, July 3rd at noon at Bonney Watson Funeral Home in SeaTac, WA. Viewing hours are Thursday, July 2nd from 4:00-8:00 PM and Friday, July 3rd from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved