Margaret Catherine Scott
1947 - 2020
Margaret Catherine Scott, 73, passed away November 6, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital with her two daughters close by. Margaret lived up to her Scottish Warrior roots and her strength was admired by those who knew her well. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was born in Scotland and came to the United States with her childhood sweetheart and husband, Andrew Scott.

Margaret loved, supported and did an amazing job raising her two daughters and six grandchildren. She put her family first and was always available to provide them a listening and supportive ear, followed by smiles, hugs and kisses. She was resilient beyond measure and taught her family members to never give up. She loved gardening, doing household chores, going on road adventures, spending time with and creating wonderful memories with her family and sweet dog, Holmes. She would often load up her big red van and take off for afternoons at the beach with her grandchildren. She was a hero to her daughters and grandchildren and her legacy will live on through them.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tanya Wanchena of Federal Way, WA and Tara Rodriguez of Tacoma, WA; Sons-in-Law, Mel Longley and Timothy Wanchena; grandchildren, Ryon Wanchena, Haleigh Wanchena, Makenzie Wanchena, Nicolas Varela, Brandon Varela, Katie Varela, Katrina Longley and Angelica (Ty) Baylis and six great-grandchildren; brother, Patrick Butler; dog, Holmes and many wonderful nieces and nephews in Scotland, Canada and England.

Public arrangements will be held by invitation only, given the COVID health related restrictions that are currently in place. In lieu of remembrance gifts, please consider making a Memorial Donation in memory of Margaret C. Scott to St. Francis Hospital at 34515 9th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003. Flowers and/or cards may be sent directly to St. Vincent de Paul Parish, at 30525 8th Avenue South, Federal Way, Washington 98003.


Published in BONNEY WATSON from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY WATSON
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
