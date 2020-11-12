1/
Margaret De Winter Jansen
1921 - 2020
Phoenix, AZ – Margaret Jansen, 98 of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Phoenix. She was born November 30, 1921 in Huer, Holland to Elke & Grace (Hylkema) De Winter.

On November 5, 1945 in Camp Davis, NC she married Michael J. Hansen. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2002.

Surviving are 3 children: Michael E. (Barbara) Jansen of Elkhart, Margaretha Pierce and Kristine (Patrick) Kirby both of Phoenix, 7 Grandchildren and 16 Great-Grandchildren.

Margaret graduated from Elkhart High School and South Bend Business College. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, a member of the Rosary Society and the Study Club at the Church. She moved from Elkhart to Arizona in 2009 to be close to her 2 daughters. Margaret worked for Jansen Landscaping and was also employed at Studebakers in South Bend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Entombment will take place at Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Rice Cemetery. Date and time of the Mass has not yet been set. Waterman-Westbrook-Clouse Funeral Home is entrusted with her care in IN.

A Visitation and Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
