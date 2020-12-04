Margaret H. Schlicting, 81, died peacefully in her sleep on November 27, 2020.

She was born in Davenport, WA on September 29, 1939 to Russell and Helen Jayne. She was the 6th of 7 children.



She graduated from West Valley (Spokane) High School in 1957 and attended business college in the Tri-Cities.



After she and Bill Schlicting married, they moved to Fall City, WA to raise their 4 children. Cows, horses, chickens and rabbits - OH MY! Not to mention all of the dogs, cats & "Buttons" the goat. Special thanks to the Fall City Fire Dept. for being "on-call"! You all have a special place in our hearts!



Margaret worked tirelessly at the local grocery and hardware stores, as well as Fall City Elementary School. She also started her own business "The Bullshirt Shop" selling custom made T-shirts.



The love of her hometown, Spokane, brought her back to the place she grew up. She retired from Bank of America after more than 15 years of service.



She is survived and beloved by her children: Theresa "Terri" Kotzke; Michael (Patti) Waine; Kerri Gerken and James Schlicting; grandchildren: Hilary (David) Rodriguez; Steven (Chole) Waine; Ashley Irey; Brianna (Luke) Waine; Gracie Gerken and numerous great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and fabulous friends in Fall City and Spokane.



A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at a later date.



