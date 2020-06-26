Margaret Payne
1952 - 2020
Of Turtle Creek, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Beloved mother of Melissa (Mark) Egyed, Jennifer (Steven) Lewis, and Jessica (Bill) Payne.

Loving grandmother of Brennan Cole, Christian Cole, D.J. Walker, Harper Egyed, Stephanie Egyed, and her grand-dog, Sophie.

Preceded in death by her brothers; George (surviving spouse, Nancy) Radakovic, Stephen "TeeWee" (surviving spouse, Diane) Radakovic, and David Radakovic.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Margaret worked as a clerk for the Allegheny County Court Records Office for more than 20 years, before retiring. She was passionate about her family, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Friends welcome Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or covering in the funeral home.

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
JUN
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
