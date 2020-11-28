Margaret Sheptak, age 93, of Lyndora, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her residence.



Born in Lyndora on May 20, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Onufrak Sheptak.



She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Lyndora. She also belonged to the 55 & Alive of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Butler.



Margaret was employed by Spang Research as an electrical technician at the Magnetics plant in East Butler. She retired in 1988 with 34 years of service.



She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Andy, Steve and Nick Sheptak; and four sisters, Ann Burnatoski, Julia Waliga, Mary Betty, and Helen Smaretsky.



Friends will be received in the Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler, on Monday from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.



Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Radko Blichar, pastor of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church.



Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Avenue, Lyndora, PA 16045.





