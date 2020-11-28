1/1
Margaret Sheptak
1927 - 2020
Margaret Sheptak, age 93, of Lyndora, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Lyndora on May 20, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Onufrak Sheptak.

She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Lyndora. She also belonged to the 55 & Alive of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Butler.

Margaret was employed by Spang Research as an electrical technician at the Magnetics plant in East Butler. She retired in 1988 with 34 years of service.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Andy, Steve and Nick Sheptak; and four sisters, Ann Burnatoski, Julia Waliga, Mary Betty, and Helen Smaretsky.

Friends will be received in the Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler, on Monday from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Radko Blichar, pastor of Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Saint John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Avenue, Lyndora, PA 16045.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 28, 2020
I worked with Margaret at Magnetics and enjoyed her help, her fantastic personality and the things that she taught me. May she Rest In Peace.
Alan Offstein
Coworker
November 28, 2020
My aunt Margaret was a kind, pleasant and caring person of whom I have everlasting childhood memories. God Bless.
Dale Betty
Family
