Margie Mae "Marge" (Graves) Robitaille
1932 - 2020
Age 88, of Bethel Park, peacefully and painlessly passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 while under the care of hospice and her family. Marge was born in Minnesota on February 20, 1932. She moved with her family and lived in several states including Minnesota, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania. As a young woman she worked for Republic Steel in Cleveland, Ohio as an accountant and was very active in the Young Republican Club where she met friends for life. She enjoyed snow skiing where she met her husband, Bob. After moving to The Villages in 2002, she enjoyed many years as Missy Rags with Clown Alley and the Steeple Peeple. After her husband's passing she moved to The Residence at Bethel Park to be close to family. She enjoyed a great active lifestyle there and made so many wonderful new friends and memories. She also enjoyed playing games, reading, traveling, and spending as much time as possible with family and friends. Her kindness and loving heart will always be remembered as well as her great sense of humor. She was a very devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Robert R. (Cara) Robitaille; two grandsons, Logan and Avery. She is preceded in death by her father, Stanley Hubert Graves and mother Helen Alys Graves (nee Wirig). Also preceded in death by her brother Robert Ralph Graves, who passed away before he was two years of age. No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162 where Marge was a devoted member.

Published in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
