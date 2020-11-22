1/1
Marguerite M. Gamache
1931 - 2020
WORCESTER – Marguerite M. "Marge" Gamache, 89, of Worcester, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at UMass Memorial – Lake Ave after a brief illness.

She moved to Worcester from Glens Falls, NY where she retired from General Electric. She enjoyed many road trips to Canada and Florida. Most recently spending time with niece Doris in Rhode Island and Cape Cod. She spent her spare time knitting scarfs and making rosary beads for the underprivileged.

She leaves several nieces and nephews. She was born in Springfield, MA, daughter of Dorille A. and Alice M. (Jette) Gamache.

Funeral services will be private and in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. Donations may be made to the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St, Worcester, MA 01608.


Published in Rice Funeral Home - Worcester from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
