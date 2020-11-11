Marian Lesney passed away on November 6, 2020.



Born January 23rd 1944 to William Gladis and Marie (Moyer) Gladis in Butler, Marian was a standout musician at Butler High School – playing violin in the school orchestra. She was proud of being born and raised in Butler and enjoyed calling it her hometown for her entire life.



A professional hairstylist for 50 years, Marian ran her own hair salon for decades in Butler. As her clients aged, she began to take delight by helping residents of the Lowrie House keep their appearance neat and trendy for many years. She also provided cuts, perms, and hair coloring for a slew of friends, neighbors, and relatives. Her clients were also her friends and she always enjoyed talking with them about the news of the day, as well as some of the rumors, that were making their way around town.



Marian absolutely loved to cook and as a result, her wizardry work with the scissors was only rivaled by the incredible meals that often followed a haircut. To say that the meals were fit for royalty would be an understatement and she took incredible pleasure in making others feel comfortable in her home. Entertaining her friends and family brought her the most joy and she would drop everything to make someone feel welcome. To Marian, strangers were simply friends she hadn't met yet.



Her zest for grabbing life by the horns was obvious, as she swam frequently at the YMCA, enjoyed her Friday night bowling league, danced with her beloved husband John Lesney, and served for many years as the secretary for the American Legion. She also enjoyed playing cards with her neighbors the last few years.



In July of 2004 Pennsylvania approved casino gambling for the first time and Marian was eager to move beyond the Bingo Halls and Night at the Races fundraiser events for a shot at big bucks. As a result, Marian attacked slot machines with a vigor that resembled a NASCAR driver dropping the car into high gear, and more often than not, she emerged victorious. All of her family still questions her streak of good luck for so many years, although her personal accounting method of wins versus losses still remain questionable at best.



A pet-lover and flower aficionado since birth, Marian always had a furry friend or two at her feet while she grew beautiful flowers in her backyard.



The thing she loved most, however, was her family. She is survived by her husband John Lesney, and her son Ernest Graham. Additionally, Marian was loved by her grandkids, Dirk Graham and his wife Margaret of Houston; Zak Graham of Lynchburg; and Lauren Mauser and her husband Dylan, from Phoenix. She also leaves behind two wonderful great grandchildren, Remi Graham and Aubrey Mauser. Marian is also survived by her sisters Jean Bandura and her husband Joe, from Butler; Kathy Deeb and her husband Charles, from Cleveland; and her brother Bill Gladis and his wife Mary Alice from Atlanta.



A host of in-laws including the Lesney family, Greek family, Ola family, and George family will miss her each day. Finally, she will be missed by the Amazon delivery person who seemed to frequent her front porch on a regular basis, much to the chagrin of her husband.



Marian was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Scott Graham.



There will be a private family service. A memorial service will be held at a later date where tales will be told, yarns will be spun, and laughter will fill the air remembering a life well-lived.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Butler County Humane Society, as Marian loved cats, dogs, and anything cuddly.





