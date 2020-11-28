AUBURN – Marie Claire (Richards) MacIlvane, 86, passed away with family by her side on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn.



Marie was born in Worcester, the daughter of Francis D. and Grace H. (Nugent) Richards and had graduated from Commerce High School. Raised in the Worcester area, she lived in Punta Gorda, Florida for 30 years before moving to Eddy Pond West in Auburn. Marie was a former member of St. George's, St. Christopher's and St. Joan of Arc Churches. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, quilting, Swedish Weaving, shopping and a good game of Domino's, but her favorite pastime was to spend time with her loving family.



She leaves her loving husband of 66 years, Ronald E. MacIlvane; her son, Kevin MacIlvane and his wife, Cathy of Lady's Island, SC; her daughters, Karen Griffin and her husband, Peter of Holden; Bonnie Kenney and her husband, Kevin of Punta Gorda, FL and Tammie Smiley and her husband, David of West Boylston; four grandchildren, Katelyn Craig, Kevin MacIlvane, Joseph Kenney and Kara Kenney; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson Craig, Kellen Craig, Luca MacIlvane and Mila MacIlvane.

