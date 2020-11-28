1/1
Marie Claire (Richards) MacIlvane
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUBURN – Marie Claire (Richards) MacIlvane, 86, passed away with family by her side on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn.

Marie was born in Worcester, the daughter of Francis D. and Grace H. (Nugent) Richards and had graduated from Commerce High School. Raised in the Worcester area, she lived in Punta Gorda, Florida for 30 years before moving to Eddy Pond West in Auburn. Marie was a former member of St. George's, St. Christopher's and St. Joan of Arc Churches. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, quilting, Swedish Weaving, shopping and a good game of Domino's, but her favorite pastime was to spend time with her loving family.

She leaves her loving husband of 66 years, Ronald E. MacIlvane; her son, Kevin MacIlvane and his wife, Cathy of Lady's Island, SC; her daughters, Karen Griffin and her husband, Peter of Holden; Bonnie Kenney and her husband, Kevin of Punta Gorda, FL and Tammie Smiley and her husband, David of West Boylston; four grandchildren, Katelyn Craig, Kevin MacIlvane, Joseph Kenney and Kara Kenney; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson Craig, Kellen Craig, Luca MacIlvane and Mila MacIlvane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miles Funeral Home from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved