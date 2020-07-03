Marie L. (Fioravanti) Kukurin , age 93, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Karl E. Kukurin; sister of the late Dominic (Vera) Fioravanti; loving aunt of Louis (Marie) Fioravanti of Irwin, Anthony (Suzanne) Fioravanti of Maryland, Carol (David) Stonebraker of Plum and Nicholas (Michelle) Fioravanti of Murrysville. She is also survived by eight great-nieces and nephews. In addition to family activities, Marie was very active in several social organizations. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday at Our Lady of Joy Parish, 2000 O'Block Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Concordia of Monroeville, along with the Concordia Hospice staff for their compassionate care of Marie in her final days.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store