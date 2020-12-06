Marie L. Krist, 97, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.



Marie was born in La Salle, IL on April 18, 1923, daughter of Xavier and Hattie (Michalak) Washkoviak. She attended Rockford Central High School. Marie married Leonard T. Krist on June 24, 1944 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockford. She was the proud mother of twin sons, Ralph and Kenneth. She attended St. Mary Catholic Church in her early years and later became a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church where she received her first communion. Marie retired from the U.S. Post Office after 20 dedicated years. She belonged to the Catholic Women's League, Charity Guild Sewers, YMCA Women's Club and volunteered her time in the Presence St. Anne's gift shop. Marie enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, traveling, playing cards and was a life-long, 2nd generation Cubs fan. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially great-grandchildren who she was very proud of.



Surviving relatives include her son, Kenneth (Louise) Krist; grandchildren, Bradley Krist, Chad (Mindy Reinhold) Krist, Todd (Amy) Krist, Shannan (Daniel) Harley, Jacob (Nicole) Krist and Kristina Krist (Matthew Bartell); great-grandchildren, Gavin, Zander, Sydney, Jordyn, Agnes, Lucia, Olivia, Karissa, Karlie, Kassie, Jamie and Alexander; special nieces, Judy Mott, Wanda Bainter, and Rosalie Pohl and their families. Marie is predeceased by her parents; husband, Leonard; son, Ralph Krist; brothers, Ralph and Fred Washkoviak. Ralph was killed in action during WWII; sister-in-law, Margie (Ray) Olson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store