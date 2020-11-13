Marie M. (Papasodero) Muse, age 90, passed away peacefully in her Walpole, Massachusetts home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Dedham, Massachusetts on February 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Migliaccio) Papasodero. She was raised Walpole, Massachusetts, attending Walpole High School with her sweetheart, John H. Muse, Jr. They were voted best dancers of the school, before graduating with the Class of 1948. Marie and John were married in January of 1949, and together they made their home in Walpole, where they welcomed four children, Mark, Marlene, Paul, and Gary.
Marie's career in electronics assembly began at RCA in Needham, where she made various components for television sets. She went on to take a job with Johnson and Johnson in Westwood, and eventually began working in a clean room at Northrup in Norwood. Marie's attention to detail led her to take a position with a family run company, where she had an instrumental role in getting the company off the ground.
When she wasn't hard at work, Marie loved to travel around the world with her husband, John. They shared many memorable trips over the years. Back at home, Marie was known for her cooking, especially her famous meatballs served over spaghetti. However, more than anything, Marie loved being surrounded by her family. She was delighted at the birth of her grandchildren and took an active role in their upbringing.
Beloved wife of the late John H. Muse, Jr.
Loving mother of Mark A. Muse and his wife, Sandy, of Attleboro, Marlene B. Muse-Johnstone and her late husband, Jerry, of Foxborough, Paul "Greg" Muse of Walpole, and Gary J. Muse and his wife, Joanne, of Walpole.
Cherished grandmother of Jay, Katie, Kevin, Evan, Casey, Joseph, Jeremy, and Samantha; and great grandmother of Maggie and Conor.
Sister of the late Paul H. Papasodero and the late Elizabeth A. Silvi.
At the request of Marie's family, all funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.