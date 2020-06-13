Marie T. Galante Klutinoty, age 99, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Butler, peacefully passed away in her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.



Born in Butler on November 5, 1920, she was a daughter of Michael A. and Madeline DeFoggi Galante.



Marie was employed for 35 years as a secretary in the public relations/government affairs office at Butler Armco. She retired in 1982.



She was the first woman to serve as president of the Armco Veterans Club. She was also a past president of the Armco Women's Club and a former board member and secretary of Armco Country Club.



She was a member of Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.



Marie is survived by her stepson, Dr. George Klutinoty, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Louise Leyland, of Butler; one brother, Virgil "Vic" Galante and his wife, Dorothy, of Butler; one sister-in-law, Avelin Galante, of Butler; a number of step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Klutinoty; two stepsons, Buddy and Tony Klutinoty; one stepdaughter, Fontaine Kearse; one brother, Richard "Dick" Galante; and two sisters, Rose Dorcy and Frances Creese.



Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.



The family requests memorial donations to The ARC of Butler County, 100 N. Washington Street, Butler, PA 16001.

