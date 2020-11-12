Marilyn D. Dombrowski, age 83, a longtime Center Line resident, died at Mclaren Macomb Hospital. She was born in Mt Clemens to the late Ocus and Flora Pierce. Dear wife of the late Joseph. Sister to Dale Pierce, Carol Pierce, and Mildred Sanchez. Loving aunt to Kelly Toth. A homemaker most of her life, Marilyn loved sewing and quilting. Due to covid limitations there will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at St Clement Cemetery. Please vist www.rudyfuneral.com
