Marilyn Waling Doyle, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Bickford House in Rockford. She was born November 10, 1929 to Bernard and Katharine Bartlett Waling in Rensselaer, Indiana. She met her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert "Bud" Doyle at Marquette University. After marriage, she supported him in starting a real estate career back in his hometown of Rockford, IL. Marilyn was an involved mother of six children with a wonderful sense of humor. With great ease and sharp wit, she laughed easily at herself and enjoyed sharing humorous situations with an infectious laugh.
She enjoyed every type of social gathering, but none more than planning many reunions with all her children and grandkids. Marilyn and Bud treated them to wonderful trips and experiences to various destinations for amazing and memorable family reunions.
In addition to several bridge clubs and book clubs, she was a member of Junior League, University Club, Rockford Country Club, St. Anthony Auxiliary and Holy Family Church. As she aged and became more candid, she surprised and entertained many with her candor, opinions and perspective on life. Seldom did she mention her medical challenges, including macular degeneration which limited her life in so many ways.
Marilyn is predeceased in life by her husband, Robert A. Doyle, brother Mike Waling and sister, Peggy McQuaide. She will be greatly missed by her six children; Andrew (Karen), Katherine Lackey, Susan (Paul) Nickel, Timothy (Julie) , David (Vicki) and Ann (George) Licari. She was known as Mimi to eleven grandchildren, Kristin (Chance) Wimberly, Laura Nickel, Anne (Marty) Koutsky, Serena (Hunter) Sheetz, Lindsay Doyle, Sarah Doyle, Benjamin (Monica) Nickel, Brian (Rachel) Doyle, Tara Doyle, Joseph Licari and Andrew Licari; six great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Wimberly, Paxton Wimberly, Ava Lualhati, Alex Koutsky, Austin Nickel and Lincoln Sheetz. Also survived by siblings, Jan Siemsen, Brooke Murphy, Bardi King and Clip Waling.
Memorials may be made to the Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org
or 1-888-622-8527.