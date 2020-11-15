1/1
Marilyn Waling Doyle
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Waling Doyle, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Bickford House in Rockford. She was born November 10, 1929 to Bernard and Katharine Bartlett Waling in Rensselaer, Indiana. She met her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert "Bud" Doyle at Marquette University. After marriage, she supported him in starting a real estate career back in his hometown of Rockford, IL. Marilyn was an involved mother of six children with a wonderful sense of humor. With great ease and sharp wit, she laughed easily at herself and enjoyed sharing humorous situations with an infectious laugh.
She enjoyed every type of social gathering, but none more than planning many reunions with all her children and grandkids. Marilyn and Bud treated them to wonderful trips and experiences to various destinations for amazing and memorable family reunions.
In addition to several bridge clubs and book clubs, she was a member of Junior League, University Club, Rockford Country Club, St. Anthony Auxiliary and Holy Family Church. As she aged and became more candid, she surprised and entertained many with her candor, opinions and perspective on life. Seldom did she mention her medical challenges, including macular degeneration which limited her life in so many ways.
Marilyn is predeceased in life by her husband, Robert A. Doyle, brother Mike Waling and sister, Peggy McQuaide. She will be greatly missed by her six children; Andrew (Karen), Katherine Lackey, Susan (Paul) Nickel, Timothy (Julie) , David (Vicki) and Ann (George) Licari. She was known as Mimi to eleven grandchildren, Kristin (Chance) Wimberly, Laura Nickel, Anne (Marty) Koutsky, Serena (Hunter) Sheetz, Lindsay Doyle, Sarah Doyle, Benjamin (Monica) Nickel, Brian (Rachel) Doyle, Tara Doyle, Joseph Licari and Andrew Licari; six great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Wimberly, Paxton Wimberly, Ava Lualhati, Alex Koutsky, Austin Nickel and Lincoln Sheetz. Also survived by siblings, Jan Siemsen, Brooke Murphy, Bardi King and Clip Waling.

Memorials may be made to the Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org or 1-888-622-8527.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 2, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss.
Dr. White and Staff
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
We certainly see her spirit alive in Tim, Julie, Lindsay and Brain.

The Wendt Family
October 16, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christopher Cook
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved