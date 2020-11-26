Mario Burgarello was born to Joseph and Sally Burgarello on March 24, 1935, in Villa Franca, Sicily. He came to the United States at the age of 14 and traveled back to Sicily to marry the love of his life, Antonina "Mrs. B" Burgarello. They moved to Queens, New York where they opened their first pizzeria. They decided to move to Albuquerque, New Mexico with their sons, Joseph, Eddy, and Sal because it reminded them so much of Sicily. They opened the very successful Mario's Pizza which has been running since 1972. Mario has touched many lives with his spirit and love for others. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. His wife and family will miss him dearly, and he will always hold a special place in the hearts of everyone who knew him. Te voglio bene. We love you, Mario and Nonno.



He is survived by his wife, Anna Burgarello; his sons, Joe (Christi), Eddy (Jamie), and Sal (Erin); and his grandchildren, Brianna (Jake), Mario James (Kelly), Julianna, Mario Antonio, Antonio, Ava, Ameliana, and Kaden.





