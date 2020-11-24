1/1
Marjorie J. Hallden
1929 - 2020
Marjorie Jane Hallden, 91, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Carriage Rehab & Healthcare.

She was born June 1, 1929 and raised in Stockton, IL. Marjorie graduated from Stockton High School in 1947. Known as Jane by her friends and family, she worked many places before becoming a toll collector with the Illinois Tollway. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Belvidere where she taught Sunday school and attended services on Sunday mornings. A die-hard sports fan, Jane enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls games. She also enjoyed collecting teddy bears. Jane lived a good life and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue Roland, family and friends. Jane is predeceased by her parents, son, Barry and brother, Dale. Her daughter wishes to thank Carriage Rehab & Healthcare for taking excellent care of her mom the last year and a half and thank you to OSF Hospice.

There will be no public services held at this time. Cremation rites will be accorded. Please remember Jane and share memories of her in your own way.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
