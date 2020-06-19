Marjorie Louise (Sanders) Wright
1927 - 2020
Marjorie Louise Sanders Wright, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2020 in Bountiful, UT.
She was born April 27, 1927 in Grovers Mill, NJ to William C. and Mary Wassum Sanders. She married her sweetheart, the late Jewell B. Wright, Jr., on July 2, 1943, in Dutch Neck, NJ.
Marjorie was educated in West Windsor and Princeton, NJ schools. She was past President of Princeton and Hamilton Twp. American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by sons, William (Suzanne) Wright, Centerville, UT., JB Wright III, North Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Judith (Robert) Sibulkin, Atlantis, FL; grandchildren: Melissa Wright, Blaine Wright, Kyrstal Razee, Robin Rogers, Amy McGowan, Laura ONeal, Nicole Logan, and Kyle Wright; 16 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Robert M. Wright, brothers Robert C. Sanders, William A. Sanders, sister Anna Marguerite Sanders and great-great grandson, Gage Graner.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
