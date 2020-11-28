1/1
Mark A. Schmidt
1945 - 2020
Mark A. Schmidt, age 75, of Monroeville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of 49 years to Joyce L. Schmidt; loving father of Jamie (Brian) Plichta and Shannon (Gary) Wroblewski; beloved grandfather of Logan and Landon Plichta and Rylee and Garran Wroblewski. Mark is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Earl and Charlene Sweeney and James and Linda McFarland; and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a Spanish teacher at Steel Valley High School. He enjoyed fishing, animals, going to the Casino with Dave, and family vacations to Hilton Head. Mark was a devoted husband, father and "Pap" who loved spending time with his grandchildren. Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Due to the current health concerns, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends by mail to 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, or online at www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
