Mark Christopher Fallis made his transition from a long battle with multiple sclerosis on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Mark was born on Monday, March 6, 1967, in Pasadena, California, to Richard Munroe Fallis and Carol Anne Martin Fallis. Mark enjoyed a creative, active life in his childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood. His love of music and science were sustaining factors during his life, as were his interest in rock hounding and spelunking. He earned his PhD degree in Theoretical Physics at the University of California at Davis and worked in the tech/electronics industry for approximately seven years in Northern California. Mark was an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Santa Fe.



Mark was always a positive individual and bravely faced his illness for 18 years. We, the Fallis family, are honored and grateful to have spent these years with him. We will always cherish his talent, his brilliant mind, and his spirit.



He leaves behind surviving children, Tenaya Fallis and Talia Fallis; his brothers, Paul Richard Fallis, Keith Martin Fallis; Sister-in-law Jennifer Gentry Fallis; niece, Millicent Ellery Fallis; nephew, Seth Martin Crumrine; cousins, Jackie Duffin, Rebecca Villacorta, Erin Synoeground, Toni Sutliff, and Forest Martin; Uncle, David Martin; Aunts, JoAnn Fallis, Marguerite Martin, Sally Martin, and many beloved friends. Mark was preceded in death by his Aunt, Judith Welcome; cousin, Douglas Fallis; and Uncle, Jack Martin.



The family is grateful to Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque and Albuquerque Amber Care for his care through his final difficult months. In deference to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life Memorial will be announced at a later date.

