Mark D. O'Brien, 54, beloved husband of Kristen (Maher) O'Brien, passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side on Monday, June 22, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus. Raised in Arlington, he was the son of the late Paul and Shirley (Scott) O'Brien.



He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife and best friend of 12 years, Kristen; his four children, Shannon O'Brien and her fiancé, Steve Dulude of Charlton; Connor O'Brien of Clinton; and Molly and Caroline O'Brien of Holden. He also leaves behind his sister, Barbara McCarthy and her husband, Paul of Arlington; his brother, Jay O'Brien and his fiancé, Jeri Malone of Ashburn, VA; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.



Mark graduated from Arlington High School where he excelled in sports. He went on to further his education and earned a bachelor's degree from Lyndon State College. While there, he played varsity baseball and basketball, was named the 1988 Lyndon State Athlete of the Year, and was later inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame. One highlight of his athletic career was being scouted by the Boston Red Sox. While this opportunity did not result in an MLB career, he was able to participate in a Jimmy Fund Fundraiser where he slugged three home runs over the Green Monster...one of the best days of his life.



Mark was a beloved physical education teacher and coach at Bancroft School in Worcester for 31 years where he coached Varsity Boys Basketball, Baseball, Golf and Cross-Country. During that time, Mark was named Eastern Independent League Coach of the Year 18 times and brought home two NEPSAC championships. He had a passion for winning and held his players to high standards; however, he was always accepting of a loss as long as the effort was there. He cared deeply about teaching and coaching students and preparing them for success in life. Mark had a profound impact on the lives of so many young people.



Mark made friends wherever he went with his outgoing and friendly demeanor, always going out of his way to memorize names of new people he would meet wherever he went. His smile and quick wit made him so much fun to be around, and "OB" was definitely the life of any party.



He was a devoted father and adored his four children. Whether it was watching Shannon cheer, shooting hoops with Connor, watching Molly dance, or getting a makeover from Caroline, Mark was all-in with his kids and was kind, gentle, and funny. Mark was a dedicated husband who loved spending time with his wife, Kristen, laughing and enjoying many moments with her at the Cape or socializing with friends . He was also a loyal brother to Barb and Jay and loved spending time with them. He was a true family man in every sense of the word.



Mark was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mark's family from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, June 28 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing).. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with family and close friends at 10am on Monday, June 29 in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, 1520 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit his children. Checks may be mailed to The Coach O'Brien Memorial Fund, Leominster Credit Union, 715 Main St. Holden, MA 01520.



