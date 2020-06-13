Marsha Bailey
1953 - 2020
Marsha Ann Bailey, 66, of Rockford, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Marsha was born on November 2, 1953 in Belvidere, IL, daughter of David A. and Norma J. (Davis) Freymiller. She graduated from East High School in Rockford, Class of 1972. Marsha married Dana D. Bailey in Las Vegas, NV on December 12, 1994. She worked for Fridh Corp. as an administrative assistant for 23 years and later worked at Kohl's. Marsha was a longtime member of Heartland Community Church where she also volunteered her time to Sharefest. She and her husband were proud members of the Harmony Club in Rockford. Marsha enjoyed reading, cooking and baking for family gatherings, gardening, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She also had a special love for her cats, Misty and Minx. Marsha always enjoyed her time spent with family. She will be dearly missed.

Marsha is survived by her children, Nicole Yungen-Donnay (Todd Donnay), Liz Babcock, Dana Bailey, Lynda Bailey and Kelly (Joel) DeWall; grandchildren, Lillian, Stephani, Aaron, Christian, Alex, Ryan and Garrick; great-grandchildren, Elyanna, Kadence and Lucas; siblings, Jim (Kathy) Freymiller, Kim Freymiller, Scott (Gina) Freymiller and Karen (Jerry) Martin; numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends from Heartland Community, Kohl's and the Harmony Club. She is predeceased by her parents and husband, Dana Bailey. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Marsha's caregivers, Jen, Stephanie, Stacie, Pam and all others who helped along the way. Thank you Dr. Vicari for always being caring and encouraging and Dr. Juliette Kalweit for her kindness and compassion. Thank you to her church family and friends who were always there for her.

To honor Marsha's wishes, no public services will be held. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com

Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
