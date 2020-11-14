Martha I. Gonzales, age 66, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in her home surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren.



Martha was born and raised in Sena, New Mexico where she met her husband of 47 years, Moises. She resided in Albuquerque in 1976, where they raised seven children and spent numerous times with their eight grandchildren. She loved to be outdoors fishing and camping, would travel any chance she could attending car shows and concerts with her sons, and would go on spontaneous road trips to Las Vegas, Nevada and Arizona, where she visited the Grand Canyon. Mom loved listening to New Mexico Spanish Music, 89.1, singing to her favorite songs. She would embroider her towels and crochet blankets to keep her busy and loved growing her beautiful flowers. She was also a comedian and would love to make all of us laugh with her sense of humor. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and loved spending as much time as she could with them. She would attend as many sporting events of her grandchildren and helped robe her granddaughter, Devonna, as she graduated high school.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Filomena Median Gonzales, Rosendo Gonzales; brothers, Evaristo and Rosendo Jr., sisters, Virginia, Clarita; and her son-in-law, Allen Pettingill.



She is survived by her husband, Moises Gonzales; children, Sharon (Daniel), Pearl, Jennifer, Jeff, Janet, Adolph and Adrian; grandchildren, Monique, Devonna, Allen, Ashlyn, Kayla, Audrina, Raelyn, and Cristian; brother, Fernandez; sisters, Teresa, Mela, Mary, Emily, Dorothy, and Clara; and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and relatives.



Due to the pandemic, funeral services have been postponed until further notice.





