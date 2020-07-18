Martin Stephen Klein died on Friday, June 12, 2020, after a long illness. He passed peacefully with his family present. Marty was born December 27, 1940, to Joe and Bella Klein (neé Sabsovich) the second of three sons. He grew up in Yonkers, NY playing stickball in empty lots, basketball, and something his daughters never understood called handball with a Spalding. After graduating from high school, he attended Alfred University where he met his wife of almost 57 years, Grazina Ciplijauskas Klein (Jeannie) They married June 16, 1963. He attended medical school at Albert Einstein School of Medicine and then completed internship at Bellevue Hospital Second (Cornell) Division and Residency at Bronx Municipal Hospital before serving a fellowship in Gastroenterology at New York Hospital. He served two years in The United States Air Force in Anchorage, AK and after that initiation to western adventure, the family moved to Albuquerque in 1973 where he established medical practice until his retirement in 2010.
Marty loved skiing in Taos, fly-fishing the Brazos, golf at the Albuquerque Country Club and investing in the stock market. He traveled every continent on this planet often with encouragement from Jeannie. He loved being a grandpa and attended his grandchildren's numerous band and orchestra concerts, hockey games and would listen to recaps of their cross-country and track races with great interest. He was known for his dry wit and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Grazina; daughters, Melissa, Jennifer (Rob Gitell) and Abigail; two brothers, Larry and David; and five grandchildren, Ethan, Caroline, Nathaniel, Wyatt and Tyler who adored their grandpa. Marty had a strong sense of justice and was looking forward to voting in November - we will have to take that forward for him. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Anti-Defamation League, www.adl.org/ways-to-give/give-to-adl-in-honor-or-in-memory
or the Southern Poverty Law Center www.donate.splcenter.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=1367.